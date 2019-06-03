Sunny, Hot Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TO START THE WEEK: Our Monday and Tuesday will feature tons of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs these two days will be in the lower and mid 90s, and rain chances are pretty much near zero, and we could certainly use the rain, to help beat the heat and improve the recent dry conditions.

IN THE TROPICS: We may be seeing the beginnings of Barry…Showers and thunderstorms have increased since yesterday in association with a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche. However, recent satellite wind data show the low does not have a well-defined circulation. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft will investigate the disturbance this afternoon, if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

RAIN BACK IN THE FORECAST: On Wednesday, moisture levels will be on the rise and we can at least mention the chance for scattered showers and storms to return to the forecast Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, moisture associated with the tropical disturbance will be shifting across Alabama and we are going to see our best rain chances we have seen in quite a while, especially for Friday and into Saturday, with numerous showers and storms expected. With the better rain chances and additional clouds, highs will slip back down into the upper 80s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For next weekend, an upper-level low will slowly be crossing the Southeast and with the added moisture from the remnants of the tropical disturbance, much of the weekend looks to feature more unsettled weather. For now, we will leave the threat of showers and storms in the forecast both days with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan