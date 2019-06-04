A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

The extreme heat is about to back down and we have rain on the way this week. It looks like one more 90+ degree day for Wednesday but after that 80s will be more likely the rest of the week. Clouds and rain activity will help take a dent out of the heat. Moisture will increase and be available for scattered showers and storms. We don’t see anything going severe but storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The activity weather pattern will linger into the weekend and that could impact your outdoor plans at times.