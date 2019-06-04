Another Hot Day

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: Our Tuesday will feature a mainly sunny sky with hot temperatures. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s across South/Central Alabama this afternoon, and unfortunately rain chances remain near zero.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over southwestern Gulf of Mexico are currently disorganized. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and it could become a cyclone before moving inland later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

RAIN RETURNS: Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 90s, but moisture levels begin to rise across the state and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. For Thursday and Friday, the sky will feature more clouds than sun at times, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. With the additional clouds and higher rain chances, highs drop into the upper 80s. While most of the rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours, we can’t rule out showers late at night or during the morning hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The unsettled weather pattern continues and there will be plenty of tropical moisture in place; look for mainly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s. If you have outdoors plans, there will be some breaks in the wet weather, but plan on dodging some rain drops from time to time over the weekend.

INTO NEXT WEEK: As head head deeper into the month next week, the weather looks to be fairly routine for mid-June in Alabama. Expect partly sunny and muggy days, with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while lows should be in the lower 70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan