Drought, Temperatures Causing Concerns For Farmers

by Justin Walker

Farmers across the state are hoping for rain after hundreds of acres of their crops have been destroyed due to the extreme temperatures.

“This is the first year out of the last four or five we’ve run into this,” Covington County farmer Tommy Thompson says.

Thompson says he planted about 300 acres of corn fields in mid-March. Two months later, all thats left of the crops are dried stalks with nothing to harvest. With little to no rain in some areas, the crops are dying.

“Right now its just pretty much toast, and we do need some rain for the pastures also,” Thompson says.

The extreme temperatures are causing headaches for farmers across the state.

Even hay farmers are feeling the heat.

“The grass hasn’t really grown much in the past few weeks,” JW Jones says. Jones’s family owns a cow and hay farm in the South Alabama area.

Jones says he’s usually harvesting hay for the cattle in May. Due to the extreme weather conditions this crop season, there isn’t much to harvest.

“Last year it wouldn’t stop raining long enough to get hay up and this year we could use a little bit more rain,” Jones says.

It’s a problem Thompson is seeing as well.

“We’re not making any hay so our hay crop could possibly be short this fall for cattle,” Thompson says.

Thompson says he recently began planting cotton and peanut fields. He says rain is desperately needed if the crops are to produce.

“If we can get adequate moisture from here on out, the cotton and peanuts would be okay but we’ve just got to have some rain,” Thompson says.

Farmers say the drought could also affect grocery store prices in the future with fewer crops being produced.