Mainly Sunny & Very Hot Tuesday; Spotty Showers Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday was the hottest day so far of 2019 in central and south Alabama. Most locations reached the upper 90s or above. Some notable high temperatures included Montgomery at 98° (just 1° shy of tying the record high for yesterday’s date), Andalusia at 101°, and Evergreen at 100°. Expect a similar story this afternoon. The sky should remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A couple readings in the low 100s aren’t out of the question. Due to the extreme heat, temperatures remain very warm during the evening. Expect readings near 90° at 7PM, before cooling into the mid to upper 70s this evening. Overnight lows only fall into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday begins with some sunshine, which should quickly warm temperatures during the morning. Clouds increase during the day, with a few isolated showers or storms possible during the afternoon. The clouds/showers may limit temperatures somewhat, but most of the area still tops out in the low to mid 90s. Rain and possibly thunderstorm coverage increases Wednesday night, with some scattered showers and a mostly cloudy/overcast sky greeting us on Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms remain possible through Thursday, with highs only reaching the upper 80s.

The wet weather pattern continues Friday through the weekend. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day. The rain and clouds limit daytime heating, with highs in the mid 80s to around 90° each day. Scattered showers and storms are also possible next Monday, but the rain likely tapers off next Tuesday with the possible passage of our front. That could spell dry and hot weather again for the middle of next week, but we’ll have a better grasp on that a bit later in time.