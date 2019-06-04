Man Robbed During Physical Altercation, Suspect in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Charles Fuller, 23, with second-degree robbery in connection to a robbery of a person that occurred May 6 at about 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of McGehee Place Drive. The adult male victim was robbed of personal property during a physical altercation with a subject known to him.

Further investigation identified Fuller as the suspect. Fuller was taken into custody yesterday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.

The victim was not injured.