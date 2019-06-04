Roommates Suffer Stab Wounds During Altercation

by Alabama News Network Staff

An altercation between two roommates turned physical, leaving both with stab wounds.

Two adult male roommates were involved in a physical altercation last night at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. During the altercation, both subjects sustained stab wounds.

Both men were transported to local hospitals and are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no details on if arrests will be made as police continue to investigate.