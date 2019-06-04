Wildfire in Crenshaw County Threatens Church

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene of a wildfire in Crenshaw County. The fire is in Honoraville.

These are photos from an area beside Salem Church of Christ off of Faulk Road. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed some structures are in danger. There has been no damage as of right now.

Crews are working in several different areas along Faulk and Cook Road. Honoraville Volunteer Fire and Luverne Fire Department are on scene.

