$1,000 Reward Offered for Information in Tuskegee Double Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee Police Department detectives assisted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate a double homicide that occurred on May 4. Tuskegee Police responded to the incident in the 700 block of Warren Avenue in Tuskegee. This shooting claimed the lives of 39-year-old Jamie Collins and 49-year-old Willie Long. No arrests have been made at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this crime.

Assistant Chief Loyd Jenkins released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“This was a senseless act and we will do everything in our power to bring those involved to justice. We have collected evidence and canvased the area. We still need your help. We are that hoping that this will spark a memory that can help us solve this case.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!