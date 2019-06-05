A Wet Weather Pattern In Central And South Alabama

by Ben Lang

After days and days of dry and hot weather, clouds and rain are finally back today. It’s just the beginning of a stretch of wet weather for the area. Expect a cloudy sky with scattered showers throughout the day today. The clouds and rain keep temperatures cooler, with many locations just reaching the mid to upper 80s. Expect on and off rain through this evening with an otherwise overcast sky. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s at 7PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

Scattered rain and storms may greet us early on Thursday morning. It won’t necessarily be raining everywhere at all times on Thursday, but we could see on and off waves of rain/storms throughout the day. That’s pretty much the pattern we’re looking at for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too. All in all, rain totals could be somewhere between 3 and 6 inches across the area. For anyone keeping score, Montgomery’s current rain deficit is 3.52″ on the year, so it’s rain we could use. Afternoon high temperatures are going to be cooler thanks to the clouds and rain. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Thursday through this weekend. Overnight lows stay on the warm and muggy side, generally falling into the low 70s.

The rain may finally come to an end towards the middle of next week. That’s courtesy of a front finally pushing through the area. If it does clear our area to the south, then we could get some cooler and drier air next Tuesday/Wednesday. That means highs potentially only reaching the mid to upper 80s, with lows falling into the 60s. We’ll see if model trends hold true on that possibility, but in the meantime, we’ve got plenty of rainy days to come.