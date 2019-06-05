Inmate Dies from Multiple Stab Wounds at Elmore Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Joseph Clark Holloway (52)

2/2 Demarcus Lashawn Baker (26)



The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the fatal stabbing of a state inmate that was reported at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Wednesday, July 5.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, correctional officers responded to an incident in one of the facility housing areas where they found inmate Joseph Clark Holloway, 52, with multiple stab wounds. Holloway was airlifted to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. Demarcus Lashawn Baker, 26, is a suspect in the stabbing.

Holloway was serving a 40-year sentence on a 1993 first-degree robbery conviction in Chambers County. Baker received a 20-year sentence in 2011 for first-degree robbery in Baldwin County. He now faces a murder charge.

Staton Correctional Facility is on temporary lockdown while ADOC agents investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.