Montgomery Man Charged with Arson in Whisperwood Drive House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Fire Investigators have charged Arthur Thomas, 31, of Montgomery in connection with a structure fire June 1, at a residence in the 1200 block of Whisperwood Drive.

On June 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m. suppression units responded to the 1200 block of Whisperwood Drive on a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, units reported light smoke visible. Personnel made entry into the structure and extinguished a fire in the master bedroom.

The Bureau of Investigation was requested to the scene to conduct an Origin and Cause Investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally as the result of a dispute between the homeowner and an adult male. MF/R identified the adult male, Thomas, as the suspect in the fire and charged him with second-degree arson.

Montgomery police officers took Thomas into custody June 4 and placed him in the Montgomery City Jail prior to transfer to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.