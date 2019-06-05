Much Needed Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

We’ve entered into a rainy weather pattern and it’s going to stick around for several days. An upper level feature along with lots of gulf moisture will combine to give us a good soaking. Rainfall potential now through Monday could range between 3 to 5 inches. There will be occasional storms working through here but we expect them to stay below severe storm criteria. The rainfall will be welcomed and the break from the heat will be nice as well. Clouds and rain activity will keep high temps out of the 90s for a few days. This active weather will relax and we start drying out and heating up around the middle of next week.