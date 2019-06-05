New Retail Shopping Center Coming to Troy

by Justin Walker

Shoppers in Troy and around Pike County will soon have more opportunities to shop ’til they drop.

City leaders have announced that Troy will be the site of a new retail shopping center.

“You can come to Troy and shop like you do in Montgomery,” Troy resident Shirley Teague says.

Teague joins other Troy residents who are excited for the new shopping center that will soon be built off Highway 231.

“We’re very fortunate to land some industry to come in to our area, to Pike County, bringing in a lot of new jobs,” City Council President Marcus Paramore says.

The Hutton Troy Marketplace will be located across from the Troy Regional Medical Center.

The addition of the retail center means shoppers wont have to travel too far to shop at popular stores.

“I won’t have to drive to Montgomery. I think it’s going to make it real easier and I think they’re going to like it,” Teague says.

Hobby Lobby and TJ Maxx are two stores that could be included in the shopping center, according to the agreement between the City of Troy and the Hutton Troy Marketplace.

Other stores could be named in the coming weeks.

“We don’t quite know all the stores yet,” Paramore says. “They’re working on their leases but we feel like it’ll be the type stores and the quality of stores that our people have been asking for for quite sometime.”

More retailers also means more jobs, but it’s unclear how many jobs the shopping center could bring.

“A lot of these type of retailers and these type of developments, they don’t come to places that aren’t growing,” Paramore says. “You have to have certain numbers in order to get people excited and ready to build the particular project in your area.”

City leaders say the project should be completed and open for business by 2021.