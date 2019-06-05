Rain Chances Increasing

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature increasing clouds and a high just above 90, but moisture levels begin to rise and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the state. For Thursday and Friday, the sky will feature more clouds than sun, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. With the clouds and higher rain chances, highs drop into the mid to upper 80s. While most of the rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours, we can’t rule out a shower late at night or during the morning hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The unsettled weather pattern persists into the weekend. Look for mainly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s. If you have outdoors plans, there will be some breaks in the wet weather, but plan on dodging some rain drops from time to time over the weekend.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms remain possible Monday and Tuesday, but should thin out later in the week; highs will be in the 80s early in the week. For the second half of the week, expect partly sunny and muggy days, with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be around 90 degrees.

Have a great day!

Ryan