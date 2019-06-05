Rutledge Man Bites Elderly Man’s Ear Off, Charged with Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man has been arrested and charged with 1st degree assault after biting another man’s ear off.

According to Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Ray Wilson Jr., of Rutledge, was involved in an automobile accident where his vehicle was found submerged in a creek. Wilson then tried to flag down other motorists.

An elderly person stopped to help Wilson when he jumped through the driver’s window and began assaulting him, causing him to strike a tree.

Wilson then proceeded to biting the elderly man’s ear off during the assault.

The elderly victim was life flighted to Birmingham.

Wilson has been booked into the Crenshaw County jail with no bond.