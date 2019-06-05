South Carolina Man Convicted of Killing 5 Children

by Claire Jacobs

A South Carolina man has been convicted of killing his five children and burying them in Wilcox County.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed the conviction of 37-year old Timothy Jones, Jr. He had been on trial in South Carolina since April.

In 2014, Jones killed his five children in Lexington, South Carolina, drove with them in his car for a week, before burying them in Camden. He was later arrested in Mississippi.

Jones now faces the death penalty.