The Lilly Baptist Church Celebrates 50 Years With Pastor Thomas E. Jordan

by Jerome Jones

When Pastor Thomas E. Jordan become Pastor, The Lilly Baptist Church in West Montgomery had 93 members.

Fast forward to 2019, and this church has more than 1200 active members.

Pastor Jordan was 23 when he was named Pastor at the church, and has served faithfully for 50 years. On Sunday the church will be holding a celebration to commemorate Pastor Jordan’s 50th year of service.

Jordan was baptized and ordained by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When asked about his term as pastor, Jordayn says “you live and you grow and develop, you mature, you interact, listen, have confrontations and deliberations, and ultimately you’ll have success”