by Shane Butler

Welcome relief from the heat continues to come from rain and storms passing through the area. This trend will continue through the upcoming weekend into early next week. Rainfall on top of what we’ve already seen could range between 1 to 3 inches. Storms will be possible at times and some could be strong. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. We start transitioning into a drier weather pattern around the middle of next week. Until then, there’s more much needed rain on the way!