by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Brundidge woman was killed this morning in a one-car crash in Coffee County.

State troopers say 47-year-old Vanessa Terry was killed when her car hit a tree around 7:45 a.m. Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 125 near the eight mile marker.

State Troopers are still investigating why she crashed.