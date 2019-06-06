D-Day 75th Anniversary Celebration in Tuskegee

by Jerome Jones

D-Day was a pivotal moment in World War II, it was the turning point in the war against Nazi Germany.

The Tuskegee Airmen did not fly a mission on D-Day.

Their missions escorting bombers to and from targets such as fuel refineries and manufacturing factories indirectly effected the allied forces success on that fateful day in World History.

“By reducing the fuel supplies available to the Germans, by reducing the number of tanks and airplanes that the Germans were able to produce, that also contributed to the success of the allied forces at Normandy”, said Dr. Daniel Haulman of the Air Force Historical Research Agency.