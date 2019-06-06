Opelika Soldier Lands in Normandy for 75th Anniversary of D-Day

by Mandy McQueen

A solider from Opelika will be participating the 75th anniversary of ceremonies in France.

Sgt. Maj. Lorie Nix, is a part of a select group of service members participating in the 75th anniversary of D-Day. More than 1,300 U.S. service members, partnered with 950 troops from across Europe and Canada, have converged in northwestern France for special ceremonies.

“It’s just a tremendous honor to be here. To honor their memories, the sacrifices they made and celebrate their making the world a better place,” Nix said.

For Nix, the anniversary is not only about reflecting on what soldiers endured on June 6, 1944, but also what soldiers endured throughout the whole war. One of those soldiers was her grandfather.

“My grandfather was seaman in the United States Navy and he was actually stationed at Pearl Harbor. He worked in the boiler room for the USS Curtiss when the Japanese struck,” said Nix.

Over 80 ceremonies in 40 French communities in the region will be taking place through June 9.

The biggest ceremony will be take place on June 6 at the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mere.