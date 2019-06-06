Police Report: Teen Driver Says He Fell Asleep Before Wreck that Killed Brambletts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has received a copy of the police report on the fatal wreck that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett last month. Rod Bramblett was the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, well known for his sports broadcasts. Paula Bramblett also worked for the university.

On May 25, they were killed in a two-car wreck in Auburn. Their SUV was hit from behind by a 16-year-old male driver who was also driving an SUV.

According to the Auburn Police Dept. report, the teenage boy told officers he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened. His name was not released in the report. He was injured in the crash.

The police report says the teen was driving a 2011 Jeep Laredo when he struck the right rear of the Brambletts’ 2017 Toyota Highlander. The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue.

The report says the teen was going south on the parkway. The Brambletts’ SUV was stopped or nearly stopped at the intersection when it was hit. The impact caused the teen’s SUV to hit a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light pole before it stopped.

The Brambletts’ SUV was pushed through the intersection and hit the curb on the opposite side of the road.

Police say the Brambletts’ injuries prevented either of them from giving a statement about the wreck.

The Brambletts and the teen were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room of internal injuries. She was 52. Rod Bramblett died of a head injury after being flown to Birmingham for treatment. He was 53.

The police report says data taken from the vehicles and toxicology reports have yet to be factored into the investigation. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has previously said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.