Public Memorial Service Scheduled for Bart Starr

by Alabama News Network Staff

Details have just been announced for a public memorial service to remember the life of Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.

A public memorial service called “Celebrating the Legacy of Bart Starr,” will take place Sunday, June 9, from 3-5 pm. at the Samford University Wright Center in Birmingham. Doors will open at 2:30PM. That announcement was made this morning by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Starr was born and raised in Montgomery and played football at Lanier High School before playing for Alabama and the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. He helped lead the Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowl games ever held.

Bryan Bartlett “Bart” Starr of Birmingham died May 26. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 65 years, Cherry, his son Bart Starr, Jr., three granddaughters and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Bryan Starr and Lula Tucker Starr, his brother Hilton, and his son Bret.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation, which supports causes close to their heart. Donations are being accepted by the Bart & Cherry Starr Foundation, 2647 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216.

Samford University Wright Center is located at 800 Lakeshore Drive, in Birmingham, Alabama. Parking and handicap accessibility available. Media is welcome. No personal interviews or live broadcast will be available.

— Information from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame