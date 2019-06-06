Rainy Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Numerous and widespread showers and storms are expected both days. Expect periods of rain with the greatest coverage during the daytime hours, but rain will be possible at anytime. The rain will be heavy at times, and there could be the risk of isolated areas of flooding. It will be very muggy with all this tropical moisture in place, but due to the clouds and rain, highs will have a hard time making it out of the lower 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The wet weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Look for mainly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the lower and mid 80s. There will be some breaks in the rain, but the overall weather pattern is a wet one. Yes there could be a few stronger storms along the way, but the good news is, we are not expecting any organized severe weather. Our main concern through the weekend will be the threat of flooding, and model output through Monday for rainfall totals are varying anywhere from 3-7 inches across the state, with even a higher amounts, possibly closer to 10 inches along the Gulf Coast.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms remain possible Monday, but drier air moves back into the state Tuesday and looks to continue through much of the week. Highs to start the week will be in the 80s, but will warm into the lower 90s towards the end of the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

