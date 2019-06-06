Showers and Storms Likely Through Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

Its another cloudy and wet day here in central and south Alabama. Widespread rain greeted us this morning, and we’re likely to see more rain and storms moving through the area in waves later today. There’s also a small chance for a few strong storms, especially in West Alabama, later on this afternoon. The main threat is for a brief spin-up tornado or two, but the overall threat is low. The Storm Prediction Center currently places extreme west Alabama under a marginal (level 1) threat for severe weather. Temperatures should be held in check by the clouds and rain, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures remain somewhere in the 70s this evening, and the chance for scattered showers and storms continues. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s, with showers and storms still possible overnight.

We’re pretty much looking at a similar weather story on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Numerous to widespread showers and storms are expected each day, and could occur at pretty much any time during the day or night. Temperatures top out somewhere in the 80s each day, with lows in the low 70s. In terms of severe weather potential, its not expected for the weekend, at least at this time. However, with the overall weather setup, it may need to be taken on a day-by-day basis.

Rain and storms remain likely on Monday. It looks like a cool front brings finally brings an end to the widespread rain Monday night. The front could also bring some cooler and drier air to the state for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Current forecast highs for those days are in the upper 80s, with lows dropping off into the 60s. A few spotty showers might still be possible around the middle of next week, but it looks mainly dry heading into Father’s Day weekend.