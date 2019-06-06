Update: New Details on Body Found in Alabama River

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has new information on a man’s body that was found in the Alabama River on Wednesday. The body was found near Powder Magazine Park and Cooter’s Pond between Montgomery and Prattville.

Montgomery Police tell us today that the body has been identified as that of an adult male from Montgomery. Forensics review has determined that there are no signs of foul play and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.