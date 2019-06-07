Confirmed: Small Tornado Touches Down in Dallas County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Dallas County in yesterday’s round of rain. The storm brought damage to a home.

A survey team says the tornado was very brief and was part of a what is being called a low-topped convective shower. The tornado touched down near the Potter Station community in northern Dallas County around 4PM CDT.

The tornado first snapped small trees and large tree limbs along county road 214 just north of county road 945 before

crossing county road 942.

A home on the east side of the road sustained damage when the carport was lifted upward off its supports. This resulted in additional roof damage as well as minor damage to the brick facade. A window was blown out of the house and one car was damaged due to the falling carport. The roof was being replaced at the time this damage occurred. At this point, the survey team says the tornado reached its maximum intensity of around 75 mph.

The track continued on a north northeasterly path, producing additional sporadic tree damage before lifting just south of county road 209. At the last discernible damage point, a tree fell and damaged a large outbuilding. No additional damage was noted north of county road 209 though access to those areas was very limited.

The tornado’s track is estimated to have been three-quarters of a mile long and 60 yards wide. It was on the ground about two minutes, according to the National Weather Service.