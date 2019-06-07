Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart Retires From Alabama State University

by Jerome Jones

Dr. Tommi “Tonea” Stewart has retired after 50 years in higher education. 28 of those years were at Alabama State University.

She maintained her position at ASU, while raising a family and having a successful acting career.

Dr. Stewart is an icon at Alabama State University, she’s a living legend. On June 1st her term as an instructor and Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts came to an end.

Graduates of the program have went on to win Emmy’s, earn stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and produce Broadway features.

Stewart says the one thing she wants her students to remember is to pass on their knowledge, to love one another, and to help one another.

The Theater department at Alabama State University was on the brink of being dismantled when Stewart began at ASU. It has grown into one of the school’s most esteemed programs.

When asked about her lasting memories from ASU, Stewart says, “the idea that we created and developed the department and the program for the students, we introduced the American Theater of Being, which is an acting technique taught no where else in the world.”