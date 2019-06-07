Numerous To Widespread Showers And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The strong storms that swept through the area from west to east this afternoon are over, but additional scattered showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight. Some could be strong to severe, with winds up to 60 mph as the main hazard. The severe threat should wind down around midnight with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

Expect numerous to widespread showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be raining everywhere all the time, but we’re likely to see a repeat performance of Friday, where we’ll get a wave of rain and storms, a lull in activity, and then another round of rain and storms. Coverage looks highest during the daytime, but showers and storms are also possible Saturday and Sunday night. High temperatures top out somewhere in the 80s both days, just depending on the arrival time of rain and storms for any particular location. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are still expected Monday, as the main area of surface low pressure, a nearby cold front, and an upper level low are all still in our vicinity. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s. The front may finally clear the area on Tuesday, at least dropping our rain chances. There may still be some lingering showers or storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, especially for extreme southeast Alabama. Drier and perhaps slightly cooler air should keep temperatures in the 80s those days, with lows falling into the mid/upper 60s. Next Friday and Saturday look dry at this time, with highs near 90° and a mostly sunny sky.