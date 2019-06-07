Safe from the Storm: How Alabama Prepares for Hurricanes

by Alabama News Network Staff

In Alabama, hurricane preparations start long before a storm enters the Gulf of Mexico. Emergency officials have a response plan in place months before a hurricane season starts.

The governor and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency routinely go through their hurricane response plan at the state EMA headquarters in Clanton. From the Alabama EMA, county EMAs from the coastal areas all the way up to the Tennessee Valley relay instructions, important messages and action plans anytime Alabama is under the threat of severe weather. Alabama News Network Weather Authority Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett shows us how these plans are practiced at the Alabama EMA headquarters.