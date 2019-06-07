Safe from the Storm: Hurricane Impact Can Be Felt Far Inland

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hurricanes don’t just bring danger and damage to the coast. Montgomery has felt the impact of Hurricane Opal in 1995, Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and from many other storms — even tropical storms that have dumped rain over Central Alabama.

All of us need to be ready for power outages, flooding and other impacts that hurricanes can bring, even hundreds of miles from the Gulf. Bluewater Broadcasting Meteorologist Rich Thomas has this special report on Alabama News Network.