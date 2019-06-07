Safe from the Storm: Inland Flooding Threat

by Alabama News Network Staff

When most of us think of hurricanes, we think first of high winds. But flooding is also a threat, even far inland. When people don’t take the flooding threat seriously, lives and property can be lost.

That’s why we should understand the amount of rain that hurricanes can bring, especially the storms that will stall out for several days in the same area. Alabama News Network Weather Authority Meteorologist Matt Breland shows us how floods will bring destruction that will last long after the hurricane-force winds leave the area.