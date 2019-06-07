Safe from the Storm: Seeking Shelter

by Alabama News Network Staff

When severe weather threatens, we are often told to seek shelter if we’re in a mobile home or in a flood-prone area. But Alabama News Network found out that sometimes, shelters are hard to find.

In emergencies, some people don’t know where to go, or if a shelter is open for them. Other people have to drive up to 20 minutes to get to a shelter, which they say is dangerous in a hurricane, flood or tornado. Alabama News Network reporter Andrew James investigates in this i-Team report.