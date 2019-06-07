Strong Storms Bring Down Trees and Power Lines
A quick-moving line of storms brought down trees and power lines in various spots in Montgomery and elsewhere.
Early this afternoon, Alabama Power reported more than 18,000 of its customers were without electricity in Central Alabama.
Power was out to the Alabama News Network studios on Harrison Road, forcing the TV stations to switch to back-up generator power to continue operations.
There have been no reports of injuries or significant loss of property.