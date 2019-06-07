Tallapoosa Co. Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Aaliyah Yother is 16 years old. She was last seen wearing a white and brown zip-up jacket with “USA POLO” on it, a gray shirt, blue pajama pants and sandals.

She was last seen on Samford Drive at 2:00AM this morning in Camp Hill.

Investigators say she may be traveling with a light-skinned male in a gray, four-door Nissan with an unknown Georgia tag.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Aaliyah Yother, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4264 or call 911.