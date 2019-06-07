Tallassee Riverfest Kicks Off

by Danielle Wallace

The Tallassee Riverfest is something people always look forward to.

“It gets everybody out. You get to see what the community is all about, enjoy each other as a community – friends and family and we get to enjoy our barbecue that we have,” said Natalie Davis.

Tallassee’s Community Development Corporation hosts the event each year. Some of the money from Riverfest helps the group help local non profits.

“If you have a volunteer program or if you have something that you need to raise money for or if you have an event that you need to help build, we’ll be able to come in, help you with that event offer the manpower to help support you as a non profit,” said Melissa Hill, Vice President of the Corporation

This year’s Riverfest art show is displayed in this newly renovated building that houses Restoration 49. Ray Bellew is one of the artists showing off his work.

“I just take scrap metal and with my imagination I just put things together – have fun with it and sell something every now and then,” said Bellew.

By the looks of it, Bellew’s art is indeed not an easy job.

“It took me two or three days just to make sure it was right and take my time try to get it right. I like for it to look good when I get through,” said Bellew.

The owners of Restoration 49 say they are excited for this year’s Riverfest art show to be in their new building.

“It just accents the creativity of the building and the restoration that we’ve been doing here in the building so to have the art show here, it’s been perfect to have people come in and see the building as well,” said Dylan Daniel.

“We have been working on renovating this building for a year and a half now, so tonight is our very first event so we’re so excited that they asked us to be apart,” said Haley Daniel.

Tallassee’s Riverfest continues Saturday starting at 9 am with a military vehicle display at city hall. The art exhibit will also resume at that time. Riverfest ends with a concert Saturday night at 6:30, at the Mount Vernon Theatre.