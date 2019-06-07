Wet Pattern Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

For today, tomorrow, and Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms all three days. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower and mid 80s each day, and it will remain quite muggy. Now it is not going to rain all the time over the weekend and there will be some decent breaks in the rain, but the overall weather pattern is a wet one. There could also be a few stronger storms along the way, but the good news is, we are not expecting organized severe weather. The main concern through the weekend will be the threat of isolated flooding, as rain amounts of 2-4 inches are likely for most of Alabama through Sunday night, with higher amounts down along the Gulf Coast where many areas are likely to receive over 5 inches. Not at all a good beach weekend along the Northern Gulf Coast .

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms are likely Monday, but drier air moves back into the state Tuesday and rain chances will begin to taper off. The overall forecast for rest of the week is looking mostly dry with warm and slightly lower humidity levels. Highs should generally range from the mid to upper 80s for much of the week; right at normal values for this time of year.

Have a great day!

Ryan