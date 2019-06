Alabama Holds Day of Free Fishing

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – June 8 is “Free Fishing Day” in Alabama.

The one-day event lets Alabamians fish recreationally in most public waters without a fishing license.

The Commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources designates the day annually as part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)