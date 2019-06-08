Potential Firefighters Take Employment Exam

by Jerome Jones

To apply for Montgomery Fire Rescue CLICK HERE.

Montgomery Fire Rescue has a new wave of recruits, and today they began their path to becoming firefighters.

Almost 200 men and women were at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex Saturday morning to take the exam.

252 people applied for the exam that has math, reading comprehension, and basic engineering questions. When a potential hire passes the written test, the next step is the physical test.

“We have a lot of people come through and pass the test”, says Captain Jason Cupps.

The department has been cleared to hire about 400 people , each graduating class averages about 40 new hires and the department will graduate 4 to 5 classes per year.

Application is currently closed for this week because of test being administered, but application will be open again next week.

“We’ve got good training, good equipment, great benefits, good pay, and the city even has tuition reimbursement, there’s a lot of opportunity here.” said Cupps.

