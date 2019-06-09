FAA Grants $25.9 Million for Statewide Airport Infrastructure Upgrades

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has announced that 20 local airports throughout Alabama will benefit from more than $25.9 million in grants. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.

“The FAA grants awarded to these local airports across Alabama support key projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency,” said Senator Shelby. “Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development.”

“Well maintained and accessible airports are critical to our state’s continued economic growth and they are key to helping our communities expand and thrive,” Senator Jones said. “This $25.9 million round of grants is great news for communities all around the state of Alabama that will put these dollars to work to improve their local airport’s infrastructure and safety.”

The FAA grants – which range from $10.4 million for the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to $100,200 for the Camden Municipal Airport – are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations. Senator Shelby is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authors and advances the FAA funding legislation. The funding distribution is based on both entitlement and discretionary awards.

The 21 FAA grants, totaling $25,902,595, will support the following airport projects in Alabama:

North Alabama

Centre : $150,265 for Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport to Construct Taxiway

: $150,265 for Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport to Construct Taxiway Cullman : $1,543,500 for Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport to Reconstruct Taxiway

: $1,543,500 for Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport to Reconstruct Taxiway Decatur : $1,150,000 for Pryor Field Regional Airport to Rehabilitate Runway

: $1,150,000 for Pryor Field Regional Airport to Rehabilitate Runway Gadsden: $900,000 for Northeast Alabama Regional Airport to Improve Airport Drainage, Rehabilitate Taxiway

Central Alabama

Alabaster : $348,814 for Shelby County Airport to Construct Building

: $348,814 for Shelby County Airport to Construct Building Anniston : $150,000 for Anniston Regional Airport to Conduct Miscellaneous Study

: $150,000 for Anniston Regional Airport to Conduct Miscellaneous Study Ashland/Lineville : $497,488 for Ashland/Lineville Airport to Construct Apron and Taxiway

: $497,488 for Ashland/Lineville Airport to Construct Apron and Taxiway Bessemer : $2,277,393 for Bessemer Airport to Rehabilitate Runway and Runway Lighting

: $2,277,393 for Bessemer Airport to Rehabilitate Runway and Runway Lighting Birmingham : $10,395,000 for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle, Construct Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Building

: $10,395,000 for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle, Construct Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Building Birmingham : $1,080,000 for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to Conduct Environmental Study

: $1,080,000 for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to Conduct Environmental Study Centreville : $382,518 for Bibb County Airport to Rehabilitate Apron and Rehabilitate Runway

: $382,518 for Bibb County Airport to Rehabilitate Apron and Rehabilitate Runway Jasper : $1,108,500 for Walker County-Bevill Field Airport to Rehabilitate Runway Lighting

: $1,108,500 for Walker County-Bevill Field Airport to Rehabilitate Runway Lighting Sylacauga : $1,948,542 for Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport to Rehabilitate Runway and Runway Lighting

: $1,948,542 for Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport to Rehabilitate Runway and Runway Lighting Talladega : $150,000 for Talladega Municipal Airport to Rehabilitate Taxiway

: $150,000 for Talladega Municipal Airport to Rehabilitate Taxiway Wetumpka: $244,727 for Wetumpka Municipal Airport to Construct Taxiway, Install Taxiway Lighting

South Alabama