Local Pastor Celebrates 50th Anniversary

by Justin Walker

A special service honoring a local pastor’s major milestone was held Sunday morning in Montgomery.

Reverend Thomas E. Jordan of the Lilly Baptist Church was celebrated for reaching 50 years as pastor.

“The membership of this great church has been fantastic, and I thank God for these great 50 years that we’ve served together,” Jordan says.

The service included special songs and distinguished guests.

Montgomery officials and friends of the pastor got up in behind the pulpit to talk about memories with Jordan. Jordan says he can’t take the credit for the impact the church has made in the community.

“It’s a testimony to this church and the ministry of our church to have public officials who have come and friends and guests from other parts of the city and the state and even the nation,” Jordan says.

Dianna Jordan, Thomas’s wife of almost 19 years, says she was overwhelmed at the support she and her husband have been shown.

“To stand beside this man has been an honor,” Dianna says. “I wouldn’t take nothing for it.”

In his fifty years, Jordan says he’s seen many changes, including new church buildings to new members.

When Jordan first became pastor fifty years ago, the church had 93 members. Now, it boasts hundreds.

“I think one of the biggest achievements has been to see the growth and development of this congregation and the development of the individual lives,” Jordan says.

Jordan became the ninth pastor at the Lilly Baptist Church on July 6, 1969 at the age of 23.

The Jordans say they plan to remain pastors as long as the church will have them.

He was baptized and ordained by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.