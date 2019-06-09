Man Charged with Murder After Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash in Coosa County

by Mandy McQueen

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two people, one being a teenager.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Monty Ray Jones, 45, of Sylacauga, was killed when the 1997 Harley Davidson he was operating was struck by a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. A seventeen-year-old passenger on the Harley was also killed. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Timothy Matthew Caldwell, 19, of Kellyton has been charged with two counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident. The crash occurred on U.S. 280 at the 62 mile marker, near the intersection of Alabama 115.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.