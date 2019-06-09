Rain & Clouds

by Matt Breland

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through out the later afternoon and evening hours of our Sunday. A few pop up showers may contain frequent lightning, and strong winds. Mostly cloudy skies will be around tonight as well. However these rain showers will bring us some relief from all the warmer weather we have been having. Highs for the next few days will be in the upper 80s and lows at night will be in the upper 60s. So we do return back to our average temperature range. We will see a return of the humidity in these next few days as well thanks to the recent tropical moisture. That will keep the rain chances fairly steady for afternoon/evening showers/T-storms to occur till about Tuesday. That is when we will see a return of more sunny skies.