3 Shot in Love Shack Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday, June 8, Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to a subject shot. The shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, units located two adult males, both sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A third adult male was later located at a local hospital and was transported by personal vehicle for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that reportedly occurred at the “Love Shack” on Atlanta Highway.