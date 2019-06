by Alabama News Network Staff

Air Base Blvd. will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 as CSX Transportation performs maintenance in the area. The road will be closed to traffic at Air Base Blvd. and Foshee Road intersection Thursday and Friday.

A signed detour will divert drivers around the work area.

The map depicts the planned detour and the intersection scheduled to close Thursday and Friday.