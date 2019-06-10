Drier Days Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

Looks like our current rainy weather pattern is about to wind down. The upper level system responsible for the rain is shifting farther to our east. This will allow high pressure along with drier air to slide in from the west. Tuesday should be mainly rain free for most of the area. Temps will manage upper 80s for highs. Moisture will creep back into the area and showers will be possible Wednesday. This activity departs and the latter half of the week looks nice and dry. The air will be much drier so mornings start out comfortable and afternoon won’t feel too bad either. Mid to upper 80s will more likely for high temps. The upcoming weekend is setup to be fairly decent. A few afternoon showers/storms can’t be ruled out but most spots remain dry. Temps will be heating up with highs back into the lower 90s.