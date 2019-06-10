Kaylyn Dismukes of Holtville Named 2018-19 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Kaylyn Dismukes of Holtville High School as its 2018-19 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year. Dismukes is the first Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Holtville High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Dismukes as Alabama’s best high school softball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Dismukes joins an elite alumni association of past state softball award-winners, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).

The 5-foot-11 senior right-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Bulldogs to a 41-12 record and the Class 4A state tournament this past season. Dismukes compiled a 33-7 record with a 1.23 ERA, along with a.587 batting average, 23 home runs and 70 RBI. She struck out 316 batters and walked just 34 in 211.1 innings pitched. Dismukes is a four-time All-State and four-time All-Metro selection.

A devoted member of her church community, Dismukes has volunteered locally on behalf of community clean-up initiatives and youth softball programs. “Dismukes is a phenomenal athlete in every aspect of the game,” said Virginia Barber, head coach at Stanhope Elmore High. “She’s tough on the mound and I believe she leads the state in home runs. She’s also a special person, the kind of teammate that everyone should be.”

Dismukes has maintained a 3.21 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at Auburn University this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.

Dismukes joins recent Gatorade Alabama Softball Players of the Year Leanna Johnson (2017-18, Brantley High School), Kendall Beth Sides (2016-17, Sumiton Christian High School), Ashlee Swindle (2015-16, Curry High School), Lacey Sumerlin (2014-15, Baker High School) and Holly Ward (2013-14, Haleyville High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Dismukes also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

