New Day, Same Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

The pesky upper-level low continues to spin across the Southeast today and will provide an enhancement of our rain chances for yet another day. The very warm and muggy air mass in place continues to provide fuel for showers and storms, so that being said, our Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered to numerous showers and storms through out the day. Highs this afternoon will once again be in the 80s for most locations.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms remain possible tomorrow, but they should be fewer in number. On Wednesday, a few more showers and storms are expected with a boundary pushing south through the state. Highs these two days will be in the 80s.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: An area of high pressure slides into the state behind the midweek boundary, and will bring us drier air, which means lower humidity levels. Both Thursday and Friday will feature mainly sunny conditions, while nights will be fair and comfortable. Highs will be in the 80s while lows will be well down into the 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For next weekend, it looks like our moisture levels will be on the rise and we will bring in a few more clouds and the chance of a few isolated afternoon showers and storms back to the forecast. Highs should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is right where they should be this time of year.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan