Rain And Storms Monday, But Drier And Cooler This Week

by Ben Lang

It’s a cloudy start to the work-week in central and south Alabama. The patchy fog from this morning is gone, but the clouds will likely hang around for most of the day. We’re also likely to see more scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. It won’t be raining everywhere at all times, but by the end of the day, there’s a good chance that just about everyone will have seen rain at some point. A cold front currently positioned to our northwest should push through the area tonight. It should at least partially clear the sky, and bring some cooler air to the southern half of the state. Overnight lows should fall into the 60s, and we may start Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, with perhaps a few spotty showers or storms. The relatively drier air from tonight’s cold front should keep rain chances very low. We may see more clouds roll in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with a few spotty showers or storms. Another front and a trailing area of high pressure finally clears our sky and drops our rain chance to zero on Thursday. Thursday looks quite comfortable with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Thursday night lows could fall into the upper 50s for a couple spots, with low to mid 60s elsewhere. Friday looks quite nice too, with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky.

Spotty showers could return for father’s day weekend, but it does not look like a washout. Expect high temperatures near 90° Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be more muggy by the weekend too. Overnight lows only fall to near 70°. At least a small chance for rain continues into early next week, with highs near 90° next Monday.